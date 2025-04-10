Jio delights 46 crore users with 20GB extra data in two popular plans for better IPL streaming: Details With IPL in full swing and entertainment needs at an all-time high, Jio’s offer of 20GB bonus data makes these two plans a fantastic choice for users. If you’re looking to recharge soon, these might just be your best bets this season.

Jio's big gift during IPL season : Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom service provider, has given a pleasant surprise to its 46 crore users. The company is now offering 20GB of extra high-speed data on two of its popular prepaid recharge plans. With the ongoing IPL season, this bonus data comes as a perfect opportunity for cricket fans to stream matches on the go without worrying about data limits.

Rs 899 plan: 90 Days of benefits with free Disney+ Hotstar

The Rs 899 prepaid plan from Jio has long been offering extra benefits, and it continues to stand out. It provides:

This plan will be valid for 90 days

It will offer 2GB of data per day

This plan will offer 180GB of regular data (in total) along with 20GB extra. This makes it 200GB of data for 90 days

Unlimited voice calls across the country

User will get 100 free SMS per day for 90 days

On OTT benefits, users will get free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for 90 days

This plan is ideal for users looking for long-term value, especially those who want to enjoy uninterrupted IPL streaming via Disney+ Hotstar.

Rs 749 Plan: 72 Days of Entertainment + Extra Data

For users seeking a more budget-friendly option, Jio’s Rs 749 plan now also includes 20GB of bonus data. Here’s what it offers:

This plan will be valid for 72 days

It will offer 2GB of data per day

The plan comes bundled with 144GB of regular data with 20GB of extra data. This makes it a total of 164GB of data for 72 days

Unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day

OTT and Jio benefits included

This plan is perfect for users who want balanced value and entertainment without breaking the bank.

Free access to JioTV, JioCinema and Jio Cloud

In addition to extra data, both plans also provide free access to JioTV, JioCinema, and Jio Cloud services. Whether you're watching live cricket, binge-watching shows, or storing important files, these plans have you covered.