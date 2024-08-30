Jio AI Doctor: What is it, and how will it benefit users in India?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Reliance AGM 2024

At the 47th annual meeting of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani announced a groundbreaking advancement in healthcare with the introduction of Jio AI Doctor. This innovative technology is driven by artificial intelligence. It is poised to revolutionise the medical field and improve healthcare delivery across the country. Jio AI Doctor represents a major leap forward in healthcare accessibility, offering expedited medical treatment for millions of individuals.

Mukesh Ambani emphasised that the Jio AI Doctor will be as easily accessible as smartphones, significantly streamlining the process of seeking medical advice.

What exactly is the Jio AI Doctor?

This virtual AI doctor will function as a reliable medical consultant, capable of disease identification, the maintenance of digital health records, and personalised treatment recommendations.

Benefits of Jio AI Doctor?

Jio AI Doctor will be available to users 24/7. Individuals can seek medical advice at any time.

Jio AI doctors can analyse diseases and offer timely treatment recommendations.

The digital storage of health data ensures seamless access to historical health records, enabling comprehensive insights into past health concerns and treatments.

Jio AI Doctor will leverage data-driven insights to create personalised treatment plans tailored to individual needs.

Jio AI Doctor will focus on promoting healthier lifestyles and reducing the risk of future illnesses through preventive and predictive health measures.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani also emphasised at reliance AGM 2024 that RIL is integrating AI into all its operations and services. The company is developing end-to-end workflows that leverage real-time, data-driven insights and automation to provide more intelligent and responsive services to both its internal users and customers.

To support this integration, RIL is rolling out a comprehensive suite of AI tools and platforms under the name 'Jio Brain'. This initiative is designed to promote AI adoption, enhance customer service, and streamline workflows through real-time, data-driven insights. Ambani also mentioned that Reliance is working on fine-tuning Jio Brain to assist other Reliance operating companies in expediting their AI journey.

