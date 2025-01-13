Jio achieves milestone: 5G connectivity reaches world's highest battlefield

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio 4G, 5G network

India's largest telecom company, Jio, has made history by introducing 4G and 5G networks in the Siachen Glacier, marking a significant milestone as the first telecom operator to provide high-speed mobile connectivity in the world's highest and most challenging battlefield. Collaborating with the Indian Army, Reliance Jio has successfully established a 5G base station in this remote area, giving a valuable gift to army personnel ahead of Army Day on January 15.

Jio has truly achieved remarkable success by bringing mobile connectivity to this harsh and hard-to-reach location, thanks in part to the support of army signalers. Utilizing homegrown 5G technology, Jio deployed a plug-and-play pre-configured device at a forward post in the Siachen Glacier. This accomplishment was made possible through extensive collaboration with army signalers, which included several training sessions, system pre-configuration, and thorough testing.

The Indian Army played an essential role in managing logistics, particularly in transporting Jio's equipment to the challenging terrain of Siachen Glacier. This partnership has established connectivity at an elevation of 16,000 feet in the Karakoram range, an area known for its extreme temperatures that can drop to -50 degrees Celsius. Jio's initiative addresses the communication challenges faced by the country's armed forces, enhancing their capabilities to secure India's borders in these demanding conditions.

This achievement is indeed historic. Jio continues to expand its network throughout the Ladakh region, prioritizing connectivity for forward posts along the border. With the launch of 5G services in Siachen Glacier, Reliance Jio has set a new benchmark for other telecom operators. Delivering lightning-fast connectivity in some of the most inaccessible conditions on the planet is a remarkable feat in itself.

