iQOO 7 Legend to be the Official Smartphone for the Finals of KRAFTON’s BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA Series

iQOO announced that its iQOO 7 Legend will be the official smartphone for the finals of the biggest Battle Royale Esports event in India—BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES. The tournament finalists will play their final battle on the powerful iQOO 7 Legend smartphones.

It is stated by the company that the iQOO 9 series will be a high-performance premium smartphone that will feature SD 8 Gen 1 chipset, support 120W Flash Charge technology, Dual X-axis linear Motor for exceptional haptics experience and VC Liquid Cooling System for the seamless gaming experience.

Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer at iQOO said, “The gaming industry has witnessed upward growth, and the budding gamers in the country have immense potential. As a result, the tournament has seen impressive viewership, and we expect many more to join us during the semis and finals, with an expected viewership of 30 million watching the series live.”

The iQOO BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES reportedly received an overwhelming response in the last three phases with a total participation of 101,000 teams. It is further reported that for the first time, an esports tournament was hosted by KRAFTON following the incredible response by fans on the official launch of BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA earlier. The tournament was live-streamed on BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA official channels, BGMI Esports Channel and iQOO Esports official YouTube channel simultaneously.

During the Semi-Finals, the teams that will be showcasing their gaming talent are TSM, Team X Spark, Skylightz Gaming, OR esports, Hyderabad Hydra along 19 other teams that have qualified.

The prize pool of this tournament is INR 1,00,00,000 with the winner taking home the lion’s portion of INR 50 lakh. The second and third prize winners of the tournament will get INR 25 lakh and INR 10 lakh, respectively.

The flagship iQOO 7 Legend is available right now at an attractive starting price of INR 36,990 on Amazon. The powerful device is powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, 66W FlashCharge technology, 120Hz AMOLED display and a 48MP OIS triple rear camera. The smartphone also packs 8GB RAM + 3GB Extended RAM, the largest 4096mm2 vapour cooling chamber, 300Hz touch sampling rate and 4D game vibration with a dual linear motor making it a perfect premium performance offering.

iQOO7 series was launched last year and the company claims that the iQOO 7 series comes with best-in-class specifications that promises monster performance with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series processor, coupled with an Intelligent Display Chip. Supported by 66W FlashCharge technology, the iQOO 7 series reduces charging time to satisfy the fast-paced lifestyles of modern-day smartphone users. The iQOO 7 series also boasts a strong triple rear-camera setup, with both iQOO 7 and 7 Legend containing a 48MP OIS Main Rear Camera which meets the user’s comprehensive photography requirements under different scenarios.