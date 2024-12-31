iPhone SE 4 price leaked ahead of launch: Potential for budget-friendly Apple entry

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone SE

The wait for the iPhone SE 4 will soon be over, as it's expected to launch in early 2025. This budget-friendly device from Apple is rumored to be unveiled in the first half of the year. Three years ago, Apple introduced the iPhone SE 3 in 2022, and recent leaks have shed light on what to expect from this new model. Notably, it’s anticipated that the iPhone SE 4 may come with a price tag higher than all its predecessors.

Expected Features

The iPhone SE 4 is likely to incorporate advanced AI features similar to those found in the iPhone 16, driven by the new A18 Bionic chipset. This upgrade may account for the anticipated price increase. The device is expected to sport a 6.1-inch OLED display, with a design akin to the iPhone 14. Additionally, for the first time, it may feature a dual-camera setup on the back, as all previous SE models have had a single rear camera.

Price Reveal

A South Korean blogger has reportedly disclosed the expected pricing for the iPhone SE 4. According to Naver, this affordable model could be priced at KRW 800,000, which translates to about Rs 46,000. In the U.S., the estimated launch price is expected to range between USD 449 and USD 549, compared to the USD 429 for the iPhone SE 3 released in 2022.

Market analysts suggest that the price hike for the upcoming iPhone SE 4 could be due to rising component costs. Additionally, this model is likely to support 5G connectivity and feature a 48MP rear camera. Other anticipated additions include eSIM support, LPDDR5X RAM, and a USB Type-C port.

In other news, Apple has announced a ban on the sale of three iPhone models in several European countries. The models affected by this decision are the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone SE (3rd generation). Consequently, these devices have been removed from Apple’s online store in various European nations.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk is now 'Kekius Maximus' on X: Meaning explained