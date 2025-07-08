iPhone 16e now available for Rs 35,000 for limited time: Find out where to buy Apple officially launched the iPhone 16e globally, including in India, on February 19 of this year. It is now available at its lowest price ever.

New Delhi:

Amazon is gearing up to kick off its Prime Day Sale on July 12, exclusively for Prime members. This three-day sale will run through July 14. During the sale, buyers can get their hands on the latest iPhone 16e at its lowest price ever. Apple officially introduced the iPhone 16e to the global market, including India, on February 19, and it's being hailed as the most affordable iPhone yet. Here are all the details on offers available on the iPhone 16e during the Prime Day sale.

iPhone 16e discount

The iPhone 16e comes in three storage options, with the base model featuring 128GB priced at Rs 59,900. As a part of Prime Day Sale, Amazon is offering this variant at a significantly reduced price. It is currently listed on the ecommerce platform at just Rs 53,600. In addition to this, for those using SBI, ICICI, or Kotak bank credit cards, there’s an instant discount of Rs 4,000. These offers will bring the effective price of the iPhone 16e down to Rs 49,600.

Additionally, Amazon is providing an exchange offer of up to Rs 48,150. If your old smartphone can fetch up to Rs 15,000, you could get the new iPhone 16e for as low as Rs 35,000. However, it is worth noting that the exact value will depend on the condition of your old device.

iPhone 16e specifications

The iPhone 16e features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. This display supports a refresh rate of 60Hz, HDR10+, and reaches a peak brightness of 1200 nits.It comes equipped with Ceramic Shield glass for display protection.

Under the hood, this budget-friendly iPhone is powered by the same A18 Bionic chipset found in the iPhone 16. It is available with up to 8GB of RAM and offers storage options of up to 512GB.

For photography enthusiasts, the iPhone 16e features a single 48MP camera and a 12-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It also includes a USB Type C port, similar to the iPhone 16.

