iPhone 16 Series pre-orders begin today with exclusive offers

Apple launched its new iPhone series globally on Monday, 9 September. Pre-booking of the new iPhone 16 series will start in 58 countries, including India, from today, i.e. 13 September. Users can purchase their favourite iPhone model through online or offline channels. The company will make its iPhone 16 series available for sale in India on the Apple Store as well as leading e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart, as well as Reliance Digital and Croma.

Pre-booking of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max will start today at 5:30 pm. Users will start receiving the new iPhone from September 20. The company is also offering many exciting offers on its new iPhone 16 series.

Here is the price of all the variants of the iPhone 16 Series

Prices of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus:

128GB variant of iPhone 16: Rs 79,900

256GB variant of iPhone 16: Rs 89,900

512GB variant of iPhone 16: Rs 1,09,900

128GB variant of iPhone 16 Plus: Rs 89,900

256GB variant of iPhone 16 Plus: Rs 99,900

512GB variant of iPhone 16 Plus: Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Prices:

128GB variant of iPhone 16 Pro: Rs 1,19,900

256GB variant of iPhone 16 Pro: Rs 1,29,900

512GB variant of iPhone 16 Pro: Rs 1,49,900

1TB variant of iPhone 16 Pro: Rs 1,69,900

256GB variant of iPhone 16 Pro Max: Rs 1,44,900

512GB variant of iPhone 16 Pro Max: Rs 1,64,900

1TB variant of iPhone 16 Pro Max: Rs 1,84,900

Offers on all models of iPhone 16:

If you buy all models of iPhone 16 from Apple's official store with American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards, you will get a cashback of Rs 5,000. Additionally, users can also buy the new iPhone 16 series on 3 or 6 months no-cost EMI.

