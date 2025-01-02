iPhone 16 Pro sees big price drop in India: Check new price with bank offers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone 16 Pro

Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro has just become more affordable in India, making it the perfect time to grab this premium device. With a combination of direct discounts and additional bank offers, the price drop is creating a buzz among tech enthusiasts.

Discounted prices and bank offers

The iPhone 16 Pro, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,19,900, is now available with significant discounts. A flat Rs 3,600 price reduction has been announced, bringing the price down to Rs 1,16,300.

Further savings are available through bank offers:

ICICI and SBI cardholders can enjoy an additional Rs 4,000 discount.

HDFC cardholders get an even better deal with Rs 4,500 off, bringing the effective price to Rs 1,11,800.

iPhone 16 Pro Specifications

The iPhone 16 Pro combines cutting-edge technology and premium design. Key features include:

Display: A 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display offering crystal-clear visuals and vibrant colours. Design: A titanium frame with a textured matte glass back, combining style and durability. Performance: Powered by the A18 Pro chip, featuring a 6-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine for seamless multitasking and enhanced AI capabilities. Camera: A Pro camera setup with 48MP main and ultra-wide cameras, alongside a telephoto lens, for stunning photography. Battery: Up to 27 hours of video playback and support for MagSafe charging. Connectivity: USB-C port with USB 3 support for lightning-fast data transfers, up to 20 times faster. Durability: IP68 water resistance, capable of withstanding depths of up to 6 meters for 30 minutes.

Why now is the perfect time to buy?

The combination of price cuts and exclusive bank offers makes the iPhone 16 Pro a compelling choice for those looking to upgrade their smartphone. With its premium design, advanced features, and unbeatable performance, the iPhone 16 Pro is now more accessible than ever.

Act quickly to take advantage of these limited-time offers and bring home Apple’s latest flagship device at a fraction of its original price.

