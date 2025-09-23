iPhone 15 or iPhone 16: Amazon-Flipkart deals leave buyers confused; here's how to choose The iPhone deals available on Amazon and Flipkart have left users uncertain about whether to purchase the iPhone 15 or the iPhone 16. Let's determine which option is more profitable.

New Delhi:

The festival sales on Amazon and Flipkart have left iPhone enthusiasts in a dilemma. Both e-commerce giants are offering impressive deals, with the iPhone 15 at its lowest price ever on Amazon and the iPhone 16 at its lowest ever on Flipkart. This has created confusion for potential buyers who are trying to decide which model offers more value for their money.

Amazon and Flipkart offers

On Amazon's website, the iPhone 15 is available starting at a price of Rs 43,749, a significant discount from its current listed price of Rs 59,900. This represents a price reduction of over Rs 17,000.

Meanwhile, on Flipkart, the iPhone 16—which was launched last year at Rs 69,900—can now be purchased for a starting price of Rs 51,999 during the sale. This makes the price difference between the two models approximately Rs 8,000.

Should you buy the iPhone 16 or the iPhone 15?

Both the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 15, launched in 2024 and 2023 respectively, feature a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, Dynamic Island, and a dual-camera setup on the rear. Both phones are equipped with a 48MP primary camera, a 12MP secondary camera, and a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

The primary difference lies in the processor: the iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, while the iPhone 16 features the more powerful A18 Bionic chipset. The iPhone 16 also introduces new AI features and a redesigned body with a dedicated camera and action button.

Given the price difference, the iPhone 16 is a worthwhile upgrade for users who desire the new design, advanced AI capabilities, and the convenience of the dedicated camera button. However, if these new features are not a priority, the iPhone 15 remains an excellent choice, offering nearly identical core functionality for a significantly lower price.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 8a with renowned camera now available for Rs 29,999: Where to buy