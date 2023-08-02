iPhone 15 Leaks: Here are the expected key changes, features, design and expected prices

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 15 leaks state about the key features and expected pricing

The iPhone 15 series, anticipated to be launched in September this year, is generating considerable excitement among Apple enthusiasts as leaks and rumours unveil key changes, features, design, and potential prices. Apple traditionally hosts its iPhone launch event in the second week of September, introducing new models to the market. The upcoming iPhone 15 series is expected to consist of four models: standard, Plus, Pro, and Pro Max.

One of the significant changes expected in the iPhone 15 lineup is the removal of the broad notch on the standard model. Instead, Apple is rumoured to adopt its Dynamic Island display, possibly featuring a punch-hole display design. For the Pro and Pro Max versions, Apple may employ a cutting-edge display technology called low-injection pressure over-moulding (LIPO). Bloomberg claims that LIPO can substantially reduce the border size to an impressive 1.5 millimetres, as opposed to the current 2.2 millimetres found on existing iPhones. This technology has already been utilized in the Apple Watch Series 7, resulting in thinner borders and a larger display.

Another significant change is the potential shift away from the exclusive Lightning charger, which has been a standard feature on iPhones since 2012. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to adopt the widely-used USB-C charging standard, enabling users to utilize a single charger for all their devices, and simplifying charging setups. Furthermore, USB-C will facilitate faster data transfer speeds for users who prefer cable syncing.

Despite these advancements, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are likely to retain a familiar appearance. However, Apple enthusiasts can anticipate notable camera enhancements and the inclusion of the high-end A16 chip previously featured in the iPhone 14 Pro line. Additionally, the Pro models are reportedly advancing to an even snappier 3-nanometer chip, the A17 chip, promising enhanced capabilities.

Although the official launch dates are yet to be confirmed, these leaks have shed substantial light on the forthcoming iPhone 15 series, leaving little to the imagination for eager fans awaiting the latest innovations from Apple.

