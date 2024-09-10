iPhone 15, iPhone 14 get Rs 14,000 price cut in India after iPhone 16 Series launch

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone 15, iPhone 14 price cut

Apple launched its iPhone 16 Series on September 9 in India. The new iPhone Series was launched alongside the Apple Watch Series 10. The new iPhone comes with Apple Intelligence, camera button, new chipset and many new features. After the launch of the new iPhone Series, the company has officially reduced the price of some of its older models. iPhone 15 iPhone 15 has received a price cut by up to Rs 10,000. Here are all the details you need to know.

iPhone 15, iPhone Plus price cut

The iPhone 15 Series was launched on September 12 last year. After the launch of the new iPhone 16 Series, Apple discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models and reduced the price of the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 models.

During the launch, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus were available for a starting price of Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900 respectively. Now the company has officially reduced the price of iPhone 15 by Rs 10,000 and it is currently available for Rs 69,900. Similarly, iPhone 15 Plus has also received a price cut of Rs 10,000 and it is currently available for Rs 79,900.

The company is also offering Rs 4,000 instant cashback to interested buyers with Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and American Express cards.

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus price cut

The iPhone 14 Series was launched on September 7 last year. After the launch of the new iPhone 16 Series, Apple has reduced the price of iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 models.

During the launch, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were available for a starting price of Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900 respectively. Now the company has further reduced the price of iPhone 14 by Rs 10,000 and it is currently available for Rs 59,900. Similarly, iPhone 14 Plus has also received a price cut of Rs 10,000 and it is currently available for Rs 69,900.

The company is also offering Rs 3,000 instant cashback to interested buyers with Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and American Express cards.

This is the second price cut on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The company initially reduced the price of these models by Rs 10,000 during the launch of the iPhone 15 Series.

