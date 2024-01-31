iOS 18 to be the 'Biggest' update in iPhone’s history: Know-why?

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iOS 18 to be the Biggest update in iPhone’s history

Apple’s upcoming iOS 18 software update is expected to be announced soon. As per the sources, the new update will be unveiled at the annual WWDC event which is expected to take place in June this year. It is further said that the update might be the biggest announcement from the company to date.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, wrote: "I’m told that the new operating system is seen within the company as one of the biggest iOS updates -- if not the biggest -- in the company’s history.”

He further added: “With that knowledge, Apple’s developers conference in June should be pretty exciting," he added.

However, the latest report does not detail any specifics, but Gurman previously reported that Apple plans to release a newer version of Siri which will use a new AI system.

The tech giant is also expected to release new capabilities that will boost Siri and the Messages app's ability to auto-complete sentences and field questions.

iOS 18 update might have RCS capability, as Apple announced in November last year that it expects to add RCS support to iOS in 2024.

Apple has announced changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store in the European Union in response to the Digital Markets Act (DMA) coming into force in March.

For users, the changes include new controls and disclosures, and expanded protections to reduce privacy and security risks the DMA creates, the company said in a statement.

The key news is that third-party app stores will be allowed on iOS for the first time. The changes will arrive with iOS 17.4 in March.

ALSO READ: Google introduces effortless eSIM transfer for Android smartphones

Inputs from IANS