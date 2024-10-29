Instagram down: Users unable to send messages, upload videos, here's what they say

Follow us on Image Source : AP Instagram down for several users.

Social media platform Instagram on Tuesday faced a technical snag and thousands of users were unable to send messages or upload videos. As per the updates from the Downdetector, which tracks service outages, the issues began at approximately 5.14 pm on Tuesday. Notably, the Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. After Instagram went down, over 2,000 reports have been filed till now, indicating a substantial disruption to the Meta-owned photo-sharing platform.

As per the Downdetector website, over 48 per cent of the reports cited an application problem, 27 per cent of reports cited problems sharing content, and 25 per cent of reports highlighted server issues.

Several social media users took to social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), to express their frustration and check if others are experiencing similar issues.

"Ignored your DM? No, I didn't!! Instagram is down!!" one user posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Others shared similar experiences, with a user asking, "Is it me or is everyone else also not able to send DM on Instagram?"

Another X user, said, "Messages aren’t delivering and show 'failed to deliver' after a few minutes. Anyone else experiencing this?"

Instagram down for more than 2 hours now, the outage appears to be ongoing, with no official statement yet from Instagram or its parent company, Meta. Moreover, the exact cause of the technical difficulties remains unknown.

Till now, Meta has not acknowledged the outage on Instagram but it seems a technical glitch that is hampering all the users globally. Users need to note that there are no problems in refreshing the news feeds or stories.