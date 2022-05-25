Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Instagram Down: Social media site faces outage - here's what happened

Instagram reportedly faced an outage today when many users were unable to log in to their official accounts on the platform. It was witnessed that multiple users wrote about the concern on Twitter to confirm if it was actually them, or if others were also affected by it.

Though a few of the users could access their account, there was a larger number of people who stated through Twitter that feeds were not refreshing and some even reported that they could not log into the app.

Believing the DownDetector, it was confirmed later that the service of Instagram was certainly down and multiple people did report the same.

As per the reports, it was stated that the users started to face issues at around 9:45 am yesterday (Tuesday). And today, on 25 May the outage lasted till 12:45 pm, as per the reports. It was further stated that cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Jaipur and many more faced the concern.

However, this is a must to mention that I did not face the outages and my Instagram profile was working perfectly fine. This means that the app did not go down for every user.