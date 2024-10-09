Infinix Zero Flip India launch set for October 17: What will be the price?

Follow us on Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Zero Flip

Infinix is gearing up to launch its first foldable smartphone, which will be dubbed the Infinix Zero Flip. The smartphone has been scheduled to launch in India on October 17 and will feature a clamshell design. After a successful release in China, this smartphone aims to capture the Indian market with its attractive pricing and powerful specifications. Here’s why the Infinix Zero Flip could be the best foldable phone option for Indian consumers:

1. Launch date and competitive market

The Infinix Zero Flip will debut in India on October 17

This launch marks Infinix’s entry into the foldable smartphone market in the country.

With this launch, the company further aims at competing with premium foldable phones like Motorola Razr and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip series.

It has been speculated that the upcoming Zero Flip smartphone might offer a similar experience at a more budget-friendly price.

2. Durable and smooth display

The device features a 3.65-inch AMOLED cover display and a 6.9-inch AMOLED internal display

It boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and an immersive visual experience for users.

The main highlight of the smartphone is the zero-gap hinge, which minimizes the screen crease and provides better durability and a more seamless folding experience compared to many other foldable devices.

3. Sleek design and lightweight form factor

Zero Flip smartphone comes with a sleek design, with 7.64mm thickness and weight around 195 grams- making it easy to carry and use on the go.

The smartphone’s ability to flip between 30 degrees to 150 degrees enables the users to position the device as needed for various tasks, from video calls to capturing content hands-free.

The smartphone will be launched in Blossom Glow and Rock Black colours. The smartphone will offer users the choice between a vibrant or classic look.

4. Powerful performance with ample storage

While Infinix is yet to reveal complete specifications, it is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset.

With up to 16GB of RAM (including virtual RAM) and 512GB of internal storage, users expect that the device will feature ample space for apps, videos, photos and other media- making the Zero Flip a powerful option in the foldable market.

5. Impressive camera setup for content creators

The Infinix Zero Flip is said to be designed with content creators in mind, featuring a 50-megapixel main shooter with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, ensuring high-quality images in various lighting conditions.

Selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the 50-megapixel front shooter, which will be capable of capturing 4K videos- making it ideal for any content creator- for vlogging and social media uploads.

Pricing: Affordable alternative to premium foldables

The Infinix Zero Flip is priced at USD 600 (roughly Rs 50,000) in global markets. However, reports suggest that the Indian pricing could be below Rs 45,000, making it a more affordable alternative to competitors like the Motorola Razr 50 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5.

This pricing strategy could attract Indian consumers looking for a foldable experience without breaking the bank, positioning the Infinix Zero Flip as the best value-for-money foldable phone in India.

Why the Infinix Zero Flip could be a game-changer?

The Infinix Zero Flip is said to be a combination of an affordable price, high-end specifications and sleek design- that makes it a strong contender in the foldable smartphone market in India.

With its launch, the Zero Flip smartphone could reshape the foldable landscape, by offering a compelling choice for those who want the flexibility and style of a flip phone without the premium price tag.

