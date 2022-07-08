Infinix unveils Note 12 and Note 12 Pro at Rs 14,999 and 17,999 respectively: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Infinix unveils Note 12 and Note 12 Pro

Infinix has added 2 new smartphones under the title of Note 12 series, named Infinix Note 12 and Infinix Note 12 Pro. The Note 12 series was launched in India a couple of months back and the company has further added two new handsets under the series with upgraded features.

Let us give an insight on the newly added handsets- Infinix Note 12 and Note 12 Pro.

Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Pro in India: Pricing, availability

The Infinix Note 12 Pro is priced at Rs 17,999

The Infinix Note 12 is priced at Ts 14,999

Both these smartphones will be available for purchase from July 14 through Flipkart, which is the official partner.

Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Pro in India: Specifications

Infinix Note 12 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is protected with Gorilla Glass 3. Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset, the smartphone runs on 8 GB RAM and comes with 128 GB of onboard storage.

For photography, the Infinix Note 12 Pro has a 108-megapixel primary rear camera and a 16-megapixel front shooter. The phone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 33 W fast charging.

The Infinix Note 12 on the other hand comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset, the smartphone runs on 6 GB RAM and comes with onboard 64 GB internal storage.

For photography, a 50-megapixel triple camera module has been placed on the rear panel and in the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera. The phone is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 33 W fast charging.