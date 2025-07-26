Infinix Smart 10 launched as iPhone 16 lookalike under Rs 7000: Details With an iPhone 16-like design, Android 15, Infinix AI features, and a 5000mAh battery, it promises a lag-free experience for four years. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting August 2.

New Delhi:

Infinix has unveiled a new budget smartphone in India, the Smart 10, as part of its popular Smart series. With a striking design inspired by the iPhone 16, the device is priced at just Rs 6,799, making it one of the most attractive options in the under Rs 7,000 segment.

This newly launched phone is designed to provide a lag-free experience for four years, according to the company, which has promised security updates for the same period. It also comes equipped with Infinix’s AI-powered features and a massive 5000mAh battery.

Price and availability

The Infinix Smart 10 will be available in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Buyers can choose from four colour options: Iris Blue, Sleek Black, Titanium Silver, and Twilight Gold.

The phone will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart from August 2 at noon.

Display and design highlights

This entry-level smartphone features a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a peak brightness of 700 nits and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, providing a smooth user experience. The design resembles that of the premium iPhone 16, making it visually appealing in the budget category.

Performance and software

Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 10 is powered by the Unisoc T7250 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. The phone runs on XOS 15.1 based on Android 15, making it one of the first phones in its price range to offer the latest Android version.

Camera and additional features

In terms of photography, the phone features a dual rear camera setup with an 8MP primary sensor and a secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, there’s also an 8MP front camera. The Smart 10 is IP64-rated, offering dust and splash resistance, which is rare at this price point.

With its modern design, large battery, AI features, and Android 15, the Infinix Smart 10 aims to set new benchmarks in the ultra-budget smartphone segment in India.