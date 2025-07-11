Infinix new smartphone comes with AI button, Circle to Search, AI assistant for Rs 10,500 Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is IP64 rated and features reverse wired charging as well as bypass charging. It will be available for sale starting from July 17.

New Delhi:

Infinix has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone is a new addition to the company’s budget lineup. This latest model is packed with a variety of AI features, including a dedicated customisable AI button, Google's Circle to Search and Infinix's own Folax AI assistant. In addition, the smartphone boasts an IP64 rating, making it resistant to dust and splashes. Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting launch.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ India price and availability

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ is priced starting at Rs 10,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. It comes in three colours: Shadow Blue, Sleek Black, and Tundra Green. This smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart, starting from July 17.

Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Specifications

The Infinix Hot 60 5G+ features a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a brightness peak of 700 nits. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device comes preloaded with Android 15-based XOS 15.

Infinix’s Hot 60 5G+ is equipped with HyperEngine 5.0 Lite Gaming Technology and a dedicated XBoost AI Game Mode, being the first in its category to offer gaming at up to 90fps.

On the photography front, the Infinix Hot 60 5G+ sports a 50-megapixel primary camera that supports dual-mode video recording, alongside an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. It also features Ultralink Connectivity, which enables voice calls in areas with low or no network coverage; this feature is exclusive to Infinix devices.

It is powered by a robust 5,200mAh battery and supports bypass charging and reverse wired charging. With a thickness of just 7.8mm, this device is designed to be both sleek and functional.

AI features

It comes with a customisable AI button, which is conveniently located on the right edge, below the volume rocker and power button. This button supports both single-press and long-press functionalities. It allows users to access over 30 apps like YouTube and Google Maps.

To activate the Folax AI voice assistant, users can simply long-press the AI button. Additionally, the phone includes features such as an AI Call Assistant and AI Writing Assistant, along with the Google Circle to Search integration.

ALSO READ: Aluminium foil behind Wi-Fi router: Know the truth behind viral hack