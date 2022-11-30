Wednesday, November 30, 2022
     
  4. India becomes the biggest smartwatch market globally- Report

Despite of inflation and geopolitical crisis that has been continuing since the beginning of 2022, the global smartwatch market shipments have upscaled by 30 per cent (year-over-year) in the third quarter, as per the reports of Counterpoint Research.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: November 30, 2022 12:55 IST
Smartwatch
Image Source : INDIA TV Smartwatch

India's smartwatch market has reportedly grown by 171 per cent (year-over-year) and has become the biggest smartwatch market globally in Q3 of 2022, as per the new report.

Senior Analyst Anshika Jain said, "India's smartwatch market grew 171 per cent (year-over-year) in Q3 2022 to become the biggest market in the world. The main factor behind the record quarter was India's festive season. Indian brands expanding their product portfolios at affordable price points and emphasis on local manufacturing also contributed to the growth."

Due to the strong sales of its newly released Apple Watch 8 series, Apple has also grown by 48 per cent (year-over-year).

Noise has grown by 218 per cent (year-over-year) and has regained the top spot in the Indian market.

Although, Fire-Boltt has lost the market share to Noise in India, falling to second place behind Fire-Boltt.

Moreover, Samsung has increased its shipments by 62 per cent (quarter-over-quarter) by launching the new Galaxy Watch 5 series, as per the Counter Point report.

"Among the types of smartwatches, the basic smartwatch, with relatively lighter versions of operating systems (OSs) and more affordable prices, has been the key driver in sharply boosting the global market recently. While HLOS smartwatch shipments grew 23 per cent (year-over-year) in Q3 2022, basic smartwatch shipments more than doubled (year-over-year), accounting for 35 per cent of the total market," said Research Analyst Woojin Son.

The shipments in North America, which remained the largest market from Q4 2020 to Q2 2022, increased 21 per cent, but India grew so much that it was pushed to second place globally, the report added.

Inputs from IANS

