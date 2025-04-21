IISc scientists aim to fabricate world's smallest chip using novel 2D material The project has been under discussion with the government since 2021. Globally, many countries are investing huge sums of money for research in 2D materials.

New Delhi:

A team of 30 scientists from India's premier institution, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), had submitted a proposal to the government aimed at developing 'angstrom-scale' chips, which would be significantly smaller than the chips currently available in the market. The team focused on a new class of semiconductor materials known as 2D Materials, suggesting that these materials could facilitate the production of chip sizes as small as one-tenth of today’s smallest offerings, thereby potentially establishing India's leadership in semiconductor technology. A government source familiar with the proposal indicated that the IISc team had first submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) in April 2022. After revisions, a new version of the report was resubmitted in October 2024 and subsequently shared with the Ministry of Electronics and IT. The project aims to create angstrom-scale chips that would drastically reduce the size of existing nanometer-scale technologies.

The source noted that the smallest chip currently in production measures just 3 nanometers, manufactured by companies such as Samsung and MediaTek. Moreover, a summary of the 2D materials project, which seeks to replace silicon in semiconductor technology, was made available on the PSA's office website.

Officials within the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) confirmed that discussions regarding the proposal were ongoing. It was conveyed that MeitY held a positive outlook on the project, with the Principal Scientific Adviser and the Secretary of MeitY having participated in multiple meetings concerning it. The ministry was exploring various electronic applications for the proposed technology, recognising the collaborative nature of the initiative which would require extensive diligence throughout its development.

Investment in 2D material

The report highlighted India's heavy reliance on foreign entities for semiconductor manufacturing, a sector deemed critical for both economic and national security. The largest semiconductor project in the country, associated with Tata Electronics and Taiwan's PSMC, involves an investment of Rs 91,000 crore and has received approval under the India Semiconductor Mission, qualifying for 50 percent capital support from the government.

In contrast, the IISc-led proposal requested a relatively modest Rs 500 crore over five years to establish indigenous technology for next-generation semiconductors, which included a plan for self-sustainability following the initial funding phase.

Globally, interest in 2D materials has surged, with reports indicating that Europe has invested over USD 1 billion (approximately Rs 8,300 crore), and South Korea has made substantial investments while countries like China and Japan have committed significant but undisclosed sums towards research in this area. An officer familiar with global developments remarked that 2D materials would serve as essential enablers for future heterogeneous systems. They stressed the urgency for India to amplify its efforts, as the country had the potential to take the lead in this domain, but time was limited.

According to the website of the PSA's office, discussions about the project have been ongoing since 2021, involving outreach to key ministries such as MeitY, DRDO, and the Department of Space. The NITI Aayog had also recommended the project in September 2022, based on the IISc report. An insider noted that numerous countries were already preparing for a post-silicon era, as traditional chip scaling approached its limits.

This official cautioned that global technology firms have begun to pivot their focus towards 2D semiconductors, emphasising the need for India to move from deliberation to action. While the proposal mentioned a need for Rs 500 crore over five years, they pointed out that there was still no formal assurance of funding, warning that this opportunity might not last long.

Inputs from PTI