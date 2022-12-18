Sunday, December 18, 2022
     
HTC to compete Meta Quest by introducing a lightweight AR headset: All you need to know

The new VR headset will have a two-hour battery life, be entirely self-contained and allow hand tracking in addition to controllers with six degrees of freedom. One of the headset's main features will be outward-facing cameras that pass a colour video feed to users' screens.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: December 18, 2022 15:11 IST
VR Headset
Image Source : PIXABAY VR Headset

High Tech Computer Corporation (HTC), a Taiwanese consumer electronics company has planned to introduce a new lightweight flagship augmented reality (AR) headset which will be displayed next year at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, which will compete with Meta Quest.

The company is reportedly not planning to unveil full details until the CES which has been scheduled on January 5 2023, as per the reports of The Verge.

Shen Ye, global head of product at HTC has told The Verge that the company is trying to achieve a small, lightweight all-in-one headset which will provide users with a full-featured AR and virtual reality (VR).

"It's about taking all of these advances that we made in not only the design aspects but also the technical aspects and building it into something that's meaningful and that's appealing for consumers," Ye said.

The unnamed headset has been featuring a goggles-like look with front and side-facing cameras.

Customers will be able to use the headset for gaming, entertainment, exercise and "even some of the more powerful use cases," including productivity and enterprise tools, Ye said.

It will have a two-hour battery life, be entirely self-contained and allow hand tracking in addition to controllers with six degrees of freedom.

One of the headset's main features will be outward-facing cameras that pass a colour video feed to users' screens, which will enable mixed-reality experiences.

