How to use NameDrop feature on your iPhone: A simple guide

With the latest iOS 17 update, iPhone users have a brand-new way to share content seamlessly: NameDrop. This innovative feature eliminates the need to wait for a pop-up confirmation; instead, users can simply bump their iPhones together. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to make the most of NameDrop on your iPhone.

To start, follow these steps to enable AirDrop on your iPhone:

Open your Settings, scroll down to General, and select AirDrop.

Toggle on "Bringing Devices Together" under the "Start Sharing By" section.

Once this option is activated, you can effortlessly exchange contact information using NameDrop, as well as share photos, videos, and more.

Using NameDrop is as straightforward as using AirDrop:

To share a contact, bring your iPhone close and hold it on top of the recipient's device. A glow will emanate from both devices, signifying that a connection is in progress. Continue holding until "NameDrop" appears on both screens. At this point, you and the recipient will have two options. You can choose "Receive Only" to obtain the other iPhone's contact card. Alternatively, select "Share" to not only receive their contact card but also share your own.

If you decide to cancel the process, simply move the two iPhones apart before NameDrop completes.

Sharing photos, videos, and files is just as simple:

Open the photo, video, or file you wish to share.

Select the option to share the file and choose AirDrop.

Bring the iPhones together and hold them atop one another. If the recipient is not using an iPhone, select their device from the list.

Ensure that both iPhones have AirDrop enabled and are set to Contacts. If the contact isn't saved on your iPhone, temporarily switch to "Everyone" for 10 minutes.

