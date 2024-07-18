How to raise service requests for home appliances via WhatsApp? An easy guide

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Home appliances service

We all use various kinds of home appliances. These appliances come with a mixed warranty period during which users can get them repaired for any mechanical or electrical fault. To claim their warranty, users are generally required to raise a service request with the company of the faulty product. To do this, users can directly call the customer call support of that company.

Recently, there have been numerous scams in which scammers create fake versions of legitimate websites and provide fake customer care numbers. They use these tactics to deceive innocent users into revealing their personal details, leading to the theft of large sums of money from their accounts.

However, you can protect yourself from these fake customer care numbers by contacting customer care support via WhatsApp. Many electronic appliance companies such as Voltas, Havells, Bajaj, and more allow their customers to raise service requests and get other information via WhatsApp.

If you find this feature interesting and want to know how you can raise a service request via WhatsApp, here is a step-by-step guide on how to do this.

How to raise a service request for home appliances via WhatsApp

Step 1: Go to your home appliance company’s official website and search for support. Avoid direct Google service for customer support numbers or WhatsApp numbers as they can be fake.

Step 2: On the support page, look for the WhatsApp number.

Image Source : BAJAJ ELECTRICALSHome appliance service

Step 3: Copy the number and start chatting on WhatsApp by beginning with ‘Hi’. An authentic WhatsApp number will have the company's logo, name, and a green verified check mark.

Image Source : BAJAJ/WHATSAPPHome appliances service via WhatsApp

Step 4: Follow the on-screen instructions to raise your service request.

In addition to raising service requests, the support page of the company is likely to have an official rate for service and parts replacement.

