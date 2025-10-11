How to forward all Gmail emails to your Zoho Mail account: An easy guide The Indian-developed Zoho Mail is becoming a popular choice. Fortunately, receiving all your incoming Gmail messages on Zoho Mail is simple—it requires just a few easy setting changes.

New Delhi:

The Zoho Mail service, from the Indian company Zoho Group, is growing in popularity, alongside its instant messaging app, Arattai. Notably, Home Minister Amit Shah recently created an account on Zoho Mail. If you have also set up an Indian Zoho Mail account and want to receive all your Gmail messages there, the process is quite simple. You only need to adjust one small setting to ensure all future emails sent to your Gmail address are automatically forwarded to Zoho Mail.

This feature works just like call forwarding on your phone. Let's look at the complete process.

Step-by-step guide to forward all Gmail emails to your Zoho Mail account

(Image Source : FILE)How to forward all Gmail emails to your Zoho Mail account

To redirect incoming emails from Gmail to Zoho Mail, you first need to enable the email forwarding settings within your Gmail account:

Log in to your Gmail account.

Go to Settings (usually the gear icon) and select the See All Settings option.

Navigate to the Forwarding and POP/IMAP tab.

In the Forwarding section at the top, click Add a forwarding address and enter your Zoho Mail ID.

Gmail will then send a test email with a confirmation link to your Zoho Mail account.

Once you click the confirmation link in the email received on Zoho Mail, the email forwarding option will be enabled.

After completing these steps, all incoming emails sent to your Gmail address will begin arriving in your Zoho Mail inbox.

Important settings to keep in mind

When setting up the forwarding option, you will be asked how you want Gmail to handle the original copy of the email. You have several options:

Keep Gmail's copy in the Inbox: Choose this if you want a copy of the email to remain in both your Gmail and Zoho Mail inboxes.

Mark Gmail's copy as read: This keeps the email in Gmail but changes its status to "read."

Archive Gmail's copy: This moves the original email out of the main Gmail inbox.

Delete Gmail's copy: This ensures the email only exists in your Zoho Mail account.

You can select any of these options based on your preference and whether you intend to stop checking your Gmail inbox altogether.

