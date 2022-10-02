How to erase data permanently from an iPhone? Step-by-step guide

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Apple

If you are an iPhone user, then you must have faced a situation where deleting data from your device is a task. You might have faced a problem where deleting the data permanently is troublesome.

When you delete the data from your iPhone, though you believe that you have wiped off all the data from your device, still some deep formatting is what an iPhone needs.

You need to always make sure to permanently remove all your data before you change your phone, sell off your previous iPhone or exchange the device with a newer version. And it is possible to remove all the data from your device to make sure that your handset is free of space and clear before you get rid of your device.

Apple has two ways of removing data permanently from your iOS device-

You could erase your data from your iPhone or iPad by using a Mac or Windows PC

You may also erase all the data from the settings option on your iPhone.

Here is the step-by-step guide to permanently removing your data from your iPhone.

The first method to erase the data from your iPhone permanently is by using an iPhone or Mac or Windows PC. Here is the process to follow:

Go to Settings on your iPhone Click on General Click on either Transfer or Reset on your iPhone Tap Erase All Content and Settings and you are done

The second method to erase the data from iPhone’s storage is by using a Mac or Windows PC. Buy why a Mac or Windows PC?

This method could help your device to delete all the data if you are unable to clear your device via the setting option. Here are the steps to follow these steps to permanently erase data from iPhone storage using Mac or Windows PC:

Connect your iPhone with your PC via cable and do one of the following:

On your Mac, click on the Finder sidebar Now select your iPhone Click General at the top of the window Click Restore iPhone

If you are connected with the Windows PC, then:

Click on the iTunes app Now click on the iPhone button placed on the top left of the iTunes window Click on Summary Now click Restore iPhone.

