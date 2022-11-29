How to check your name in the voter list?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TVC Voter List

Be it the MCD elections in Delhi or the assembly elections in Gujarat, both will be held in the first week of December. If you are thinking of going there and using your vote, then firstly you need to know if your name is there in the voter list or not. If the name is not there in the list then you will not be allowed to vote. So, here we will help you with some easy methods to check your name online.

All voters are required to have a valid voter ID card issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in order to cast their vote. You can follow the steps given below to check your name in the voter list.

First of all, go to the Electoral Search page (https://electoralsearch.in/) of the National Voters Service Portal.

On the page you will see two options – Search by EPIC Number and Details.

Enter your name, father's/husband's name, age, date of birth and gender by going to the search by details option.

After logging in information you will have to enter your state, district and assembly constituency.

Another way to search is by entering your EPIC number and searching for your details. Through this process, you will have to enter your EPIC number and state as well.

For both these options, you have to submit this information on the website by entering the captcha code at the end.

Once all the information is filled in, the webpage will display the voter registration details

Now, there are people who are seeking ways to check their names on the voter list. So here is the guide to help you see your details via SMS:

For this, you have to type EPIC in the mobile message section.

Enter your Voter ID Card Number.

Send this SMS to 9211728082 or 1950.

On your phone display, you will be able to see your polling station number along with your name

If your name is not there in the Electoral Roll, you will get a 'No Record Found' reply.

