How to apply for scrapping your old vehicle online? An easy guide

In the Delhi NCR region, diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years are prohibited from being used on the roads. However, these vehicles can be sold and re-registered in another state. Re-registration is usually costly, so people generally choose this option only if their vehicle is in good condition. It's recommended to scrap these end-of-life vehicles through authorised transport department scrappers. Scrapping an old vehicle also offers several benefits to the owners.

Here are the incentives for scrapping old vehicles:

1. Waived registration charges: Upon declaring the Certificate of Deposit, the registration fees for the new vehicle are waived.

2. Concession on road tax: State governments may offer a concession on the road tax for the new vehicle. The concession can be up to 25% for non-transport vehicles and 15 percent for transport vehicles.

3. Discount from vehicle manufacturers: Vehicle manufacturers have been urged to offer up to 10 percent discount on purchasing a new vehicle against the Certificate of Deposit. This discount is given in addition to the scrap value received for the old vehicle.

There are many disadvantages to keeping an old vehicle. The fees for the fitness test and the issuance of a Fitness Certificate (FC) for commercial vehicles older than 15 years have been raised. In addition to this, private vehicles older than 15 years will face higher charges for renewing their Registration Certificate (RC). Furthermore, an additional green cess of 10 to 15% on top of the road tax will apply to these older vehicles.

So, if you want to get your vehicle scrapped, here’s how you can do it.

A step-by-step guide on how to apply for scrapping your old vehicle online

Step 1: Go to this link: https://vscrap.parivahan.gov.in/vehiclescrap/vahan/welcome.xhtml

Step 2: Click on Vehicle Owner and enter your Aadhaar number

Step 3: Authenticate your identity by entering OTP and proceed

Step 4: On the next page, select 'Scrap Your Vehicle' and on the next page enter the last 5 digits of the chassis number or engine number

Step 5: Then select your state and the company you want to get your vehicle scrapped

Step 6: Upload all the necessary documents which include the registration certificate of the vehicle, ID of the owner, address proof, and more.

Step 7: Wait for the selected company to call you or you can also contact their helpline

