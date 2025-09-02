How many SIM you can have, and how to check mobile numbers in your name? An easy guide The government has limited the number of SIM cards a person can obtain using an Aadhaar card. You can easily check the SIM cards registered to your Aadhaar card. Here's how.

New Delhi:

As India's digital landscape expands, so do the number of scams. A growing number of innocent people are falling victim to scams like lottery scams, digital arrests, and investment fraud, losing their life savings in the process. This problem has become so widespread that the government has been forced to implement new regulations and launch public awareness campaigns.

To avoid detection, scammers often use fake SIM cards issued with forged KYC documents belonging to innocent people. With new scams emerging daily and an increasing number of individuals falling victim, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has implemented new rules. These regulations include a limit of nine SIM cards per Aadhaar card and restrictions on bulk purchases.

How many SIM cards can you have?

You are legally allowed to have a maximum of nine SIM cards registered under your name. Exceeding this limit can result in a fine of up to Rs 50,000 for the first violation, with the penalty increasing to Rs 2 lakh for each subsequent offense.

How to check how many SIMs are linked to your Aadhaar

If you're unsure how many SIM cards are active under your name, you can easily check using the Sanchar Saathi Portal.

Follow these simple steps:

Visit the official Sanchar Saathi Portal at https://www.sancharsaathi.gov.in/.

Click on ‘Citizen Centric Services’.

Select the ‘Know Your Mobile Connections (TAFCOP)’ option.

Enter your registered mobile number and verify it with the OTP sent to your phone.

After successful verification, you will see a list of all mobile numbers linked to your Aadhaar card.

This is how you can check all the numbers registered in your name. You can also report any unfamiliar numbers on the portal to have them deactivated.

