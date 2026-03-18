Cabinet approves Rs 6,969 crore Barabanki-Bahraich access-controlled four-lane highway project

New Delhi:

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the construction of a four-lane access-controlled National Highway-927 from Barabanki to Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh. Sharing the details, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the 101.515 km highway will be constructed on a Hybrid Annuity Mode at a cost of Rs 6969.04 crore.

Project to generate employment opportunities

The project involves a civil cost of around Rs 3,485.49 crore and an additional Rs 1,574.85 crore for land acquisition.

The project would generate 36.54 lakhs person-days (direct) and 43.04 lakh person-days (indirect) new employment opportunities.

The proposed upgradation of the Barabanki–Bahraich section will address severe geometric deficiencies, sharp curves, and congestion in built-up areas across the Barabanki and Bahraich districts.

Upon completion, the project will strategically establish a vital cross-border trade and transit corridor between India and Nepal via the Nepalganj border, significantly improving access to the Rupaidiha Land Port.

Rs 33,660 crore BHAVYA scheme

The government has also approved Rs 33,660 crore Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA) to develop 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country.

The scheme aims to develop world-class industrial infrastructure, unlocking manufacturing potential and driving India's growth story, Vaishnaw said while briefing reporters on Cabinet decisions.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the BHAVYA scheme, which is expected to generate about 15 lakh direct jobs.

Under the scheme, industrial parks ranging from 100 to 1,000 acres will be taken up for the development with financial support of up to Rs 1 crore per acre.

Vaishnaw said that a very important decision has been taken by the Cabinet, keeping the environment in mind. "A scheme on Small Hydro Power (SHP) Development Scheme for the period FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31 has been approved," he said.

Vaishnaw also said that matters related to the reimbursement of about Rs 11,712 crore in support given to farmers during the 2023–24 cotton season were also cleared.