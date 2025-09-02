Google Pixel 9 price slashed by Rs 22,699, drops to its lowest price ever after Pixel 10 Series launch The Google Pixel 9 mobile phone, featuring 12GB RAM and 25GB storage, is available for Rs 58,800. It was launched in August last year at a price of Rs 79,999.

New Delhi:

Following the August 21 launch of Google's Pixel 10 series in India, the price of the Google Pixel 9 has suddenly dropped significantly. The new series, which includes the Google Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 XL, and 10 Pro Fold, has prompted a sharp price reduction for its predecessors on e-commerce sites.

With bank offers and exchange deals, the Pixel 9 series is now more affordable than ever.

Google Pixel 9 discount

The Google Pixel 9, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is currently available on Amazon for Rs 58,800. This is a considerable drop from its launch price of Rs 79,999 last August. You can get an additional instant discount of Rs 1,500 by using an HDFC Bank credit card, bringing the final price down to Rs 57,300. This makes the phone a massive Rs 22,699 cheaper than its initial launch price.

Amazon is also offering a maximum exchange bonus of Rs 47,150 on this device.

Google Pixel 9 specifications

Display: 6.3-inch Actua OLED display

Processor: Tensor G4 processor

Operating System: Android 14

Battery: 4700mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and Qi-certified wireless charging

Security: In-display fingerprint sensor

Cameras: Rear: Dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary wide-angle camera and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Front: 10.5MP camera for selfies and video calls.



Meanwhile, Google Pixel 9 Pro, released last year in 2024, has just had a surprising price drop. Originally priced at Rs 1,09,999, it is now available for Rs 89,999 on Flipkart, thanks to a discount of Rs 20,000. This makes it a more affordable option for those interested in the latest smartphone technology.

ALSO READ:

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale starting soon with big discounts on smartphones from Samsung, iQOO, Apple

eSIM-only iPhones? Apple rumoured to remove physical SIM card slot from iPhone 17 Series