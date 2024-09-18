How did Hezbollah's pagers explode, and could your smartphone also be at risk?

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Hezbollah's pager explosion

In a shocking incident, hundreds of pagers belonging to the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah exploded simultaneously across Lebanon on September 18. The blasts resulted in at least nine fatalities and injured over 2,750 people, according to official reports. Hezbollah officials stated that the explosions began around 3:30 PM local time, affecting various units and institutions within the organisation. The blasts continued for over an hour, causing widespread panic and destruction.

Why Pagers?

The use of pagers by Hezbollah can be attributed to their perceived security advantages. Unlike modern smartphones, pagers rely on physical hardware and basic technology, making them more difficult to track and monitor. This is especially important for a group like Hezbollah, which prioritises both mobility and security.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah previously warned members against carrying cellphones, citing their potential for surveillance by Israel. As a result, the organisation has turned to pagers as a more secure means of communication.

The Cause of the Explosions

The precise cause of the pager explosions remains a subject of investigation. While initial reports suggested the possibility of a digital hack that triggered battery overheating, experts now lean towards a more sophisticated scenario.

Several security experts believe that the explosions were likely the result of supply-chain interference. Small explosive devices may have been incorporated into the pagers during their manufacturing or distribution, and then remotely triggered simultaneously, possibly using a radio signal.

Another possibility is that an electronic pulse was sent from a distance, causing the devices to overheat and explode.

Can Your Phone Explode Too?

The incident involving Hezbollah's pagers is a rare and extreme case, it highlights the potential risks associated with lithium-ion batteries, which power both pagers and modern smartphones. While the specific circumstances of the Hezbollah explosions are unique, the possibility of similar attacks cannot be entirely ruled out.

Factors that can lead to battery explosions in smartphones include:

Excessive heat: Overcharging, prolonged exposure to high temperatures, or intense usage can cause batteries to overheat and potentially explode.

Manufacturing defects: Faulty components or design flaws can increase the risk of battery failure.

External damage: Physical damage to the battery or phone can compromise its integrity and lead to safety hazards.

To minimize the risk of battery-related incidents, it's recommended to:

Use official chargers: Avoid using third-party chargers that may not provide adequate protection or regulation.

Avoid extreme temperatures: Keep your phone away from excessive heat or cold.

Monitor battery health: Pay attention to signs of battery degradation or unusual behavior.

Consider battery replacement: If your battery is old or shows signs of issues, consider replacing it with a genuine replacement.

While these precautions can help reduce the risk, it's important to remember that no device is completely immune to unexpected failures.

