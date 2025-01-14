Follow us on Image Source : FILE Hackers breach Azure OpenAI to generate harmful content, Microsoft reveals

Microsoft, one of the leading tech players have disclosed a major cybersecurity breach that involves Azure OpenAI service, where cybercriminals surpassed the safeguards to create offensive and harmful content. The tech giant has taken legal action against it immediately and implemented new security measures to prevent further incidents.

Microsoft files lawsuit against foreign hackers

In December 2024, Microsoft filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against ten unnamed individuals. The group, which was identified as foreign-based cybercriminals reportedly stole customer credentials to gain unauthorized access to Azure OpenAI- a service that integrates tools like ChatGPT and DALL-E into business applications.

How hackers exploited Azure OpenAI?

As per Microsoft, the threat actors (hackers) obtained customer credentials by scraping public websites. They targeted accounts with specific generative AI services, bypassed security measures, and modified the AI’s capabilities to generate harmful content. These services were then resold to other malicious actors, along with instructions on using the custom tools.

The nature of the harmful content remains unclear

While Microsoft has yet not disclosed the exact nature of the harmful content, it stated that the material violated the company’s policies. The breach further prompted Microsoft to strengthen its safety protocols for Azure OpenAI to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Legal action and digital evidence seizure?

Microsoft alleges that the hackers violated several US laws, including the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, and federal racketeering statutes. The company seeks injunctive relief, damages, and other equitable remedies.

A court ruling has also allowed Microsoft to seize a website linked to the criminal operation. This will enable the company to gather evidence about the individuals involved, understand how the illicit services were monetized, and dismantle other related infrastructure.

Enhanced safeguards for Azure OpenAI

Following the hacking incident, Microsoft has implemented additional countermeasures and safety mitigations to protect Azure OpenAI. The company reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining robust security for its generative AI services.

