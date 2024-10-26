Government to soon curb adult content on OTT platforms with new policy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Censorship on OTT content

The government has proposed a new policy to regulate Over-The-Top (OTT) services. Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, made this announcement on Wednesday, October 23. The draft policy has been circulated for public feedback and input. Following the collection of responses, the policy will be presented in Parliament to address the content displayed or broadcast on OTT platforms. There has been ongoing discussion regarding the regulation of OTT services, with numerous concerns raised about the current self-regulatory guidelines.

Numerous Complaints Regarding OTT Content

The Union Minister noted that under the existing self-regulatory framework, OTT service providers typically include a disclaimer indicating that certain content is intended for mature audiences or recommends parental guidance where appropriate. Despite these measures, a significant number of complaints have been lodged concerning the content available on OTT platforms.

Many complainants claim that several OTT platforms routinely disregard these guidelines, prompting the government to develop a more systematic policy to regulate the content presented on these services. The aim is to ensure that objectionable material isn’t permitted. To achieve this, the government is seeking feedback from industry stakeholders to comprehensively address the interests of viewers.

News Broadcast on Private FM Channels

In addition, the government is contemplating granting permits to private FM channels to broadcast news bulletins. Currently, news is only aired through the government-run radio channel, Akashvani (All India Radio). Once private FM radio stations receive approval, they will be authorised to deliver news content as well. Feedback is also being solicited from industry representatives regarding this initiative.

In other news, recent reports indicate that private telecom companies may consider reversing recent price hikes based on anticipated governmental actions. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents these telecom providers, has submitted a formal petition to the government to explore the possibility of reducing the license fee imposed on telecom operators.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy F55 gets Rs 8,700 discount: Find out where to buy