Government advisory: Implement these 5 essential password practices to enhance account security The government has issued an advisory regarding password security for users. By following these five guidelines provided by the government while using online platforms, the risk of account hacking can be significantly reduced.

New Delhi:

In light of the rising incidents of cybercrime, the government has issued an advisory for users. The National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal has provided numerous recommendations regarding password security, covering everything from password creation to usage. Daily reports highlight cases of cybercrime, where fraudsters steal the hard-earned money of innocent individuals. Recently, the Cyber Crime Reporting Portal revealed that more than 6,000 people in India fall victim to such fraud each day. In many cybercrime cases, users may be at fault, either knowingly or unknowingly. Cybercriminals often ensnare victims through crafty social engineering techniques. Many users make mistakes when creating and managing passwords, leading to unfortunate consequences.

Why is having a password important?

A password serves as a key to digital platforms; it acts as a virtual lock that secures your bank and social media accounts. Just as a stolen key can lead to the loss of physical property, a weak password can allow criminals to access sensitive information. Hence, taking the right precautions during password creation and management is crucial.

Keep these five tips in mind:

According to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, it’s vital to create a strong password. A robust password should comprise a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters, including both uppercase and lowercase letters. Aim for a password length of at least eight characters, as shorter passwords are much easier to crack. With the rise of AI, using longer passwords enhances your security since it complicates a hacker's ability to guess the correct combination.

Avoid reusing the same password for different accounts, especially between social media and banking platforms. If you use identical passwords across these accounts, it makes it easier for hackers to gain unauthorized access.

Additionally, never share your passwords, One-Time Passwords (OTPs), Personal Identification Numbers (PINs), or CVV numbers from your credit or debit cards with anyone.

The Cyber Crime Reporting Portal also encourages users to change the passwords for all their bank and social media accounts regularly. By doing so, you make it significantly harder for anyone to discover your password.

Lastly, the NCCRP has warned users against using public Wi-Fi for financial transactions. Always opt for personal internet or Wi-Fi when handling sensitive financial matters. Cybercriminals can lurk on the same public networks, making it easy for them to capture your bank account details.

ALSO READ: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion gets massive price drop, now available for Rs 15,000: Find out where to buy