Motorola Edge 60 Fusion gets massive price drop, now available for Rs 15,000: Find out where to buy

New Delhi:

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has seen a significant price reduction. Interested buyers can now buy this smartphone for several thousand rupees less than its original price. Additionally, there are attractive bank discounts and a no-cost EMI option available for buyers. These offers will be live during the GOAT sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, running from July 12 to July 17.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion discount

The Edge 60 Fusion is available in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. The base model is now priced at Rs 22,999 after a price cut of Rs 3,000. Moreover, buyers can enjoy a 5 per cent cashback on their purchase. Those looking to trade in an old phone can save up to Rs 17,650 through an exchange offer.

If your old smartphone manages to fetch Rs 8,000, you can get this smartphone for Rs 15,000. Howeverm the exact value will depend on the condition of your old smartphone.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion specifications

This smartphone boasts a premium vegan leather back panel, while the front features a 6.67-inch pOLED display. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and boasts a 1.5K resolution. It also features a 3D curved design, Smart Water Touch 3.0, and an anti-fingerprint coating. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection against scratches and drops.

Under the hood, the Edge 60 Fusion is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, paired with either 12GB of RAM or 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is equipped with a robust 5,500mAh battery, which supports a 68W Turbo Fast Charging feature. It runs on Hello UI, based on Android 15, and incorporates AI functionalities powered by Google Gemini.

On the camera front, this device features a dual-camera setup on the back, with a 50MP main camera and a 13MP secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32MP front-facing camera. Additional features include Dolby Atmos audio, an IP68 and IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

