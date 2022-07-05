Google updates Password Manager and here are the new features you must know

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Security

I know a few people who are bad at setting passwords and face a tough time in choosing the right password with the correct strength. Also, they might face trouble remembering them too. Google recently updated its Password Manager dedicated to people who have been facing troubles with their passwords, and here are the updates to a lot of its services.

If the user is using a Chrome browser, then they can use Google Password Manager's auto-fill option to enable the browsers to remember the passwords to keep them in memory of all the sites which the users are visiting.

The Google Password Manager enables the user to create unique, strong passwords too.

In a blog post of the company, the platform got updated so that the user could add the passwords directly on the app. Earlier, users could add passwords to Google Password Manager only when Google use to prompt the user to enter the password and are logging into a new site now, users can manually add passwords at any time when required.

The update has also made the app a bit easier for Android users, who can create a shortcut on their home screen for the instant launch of Google Password Manager. Users can further use their iPhones to create new passwords for their apps when you set Chrome as your default autofill provider.

As per Google's blog post, the new updates and added features have been developed at the Google Safety Engineering Center, where the privacy and security experts work on creating a secured ecosystem for the users.

The blogpost further said, "Of course, our efforts to create a safer web are a truly global effort – from our early work on 2-step verification to our future investments in technologies like passkeys – and these updates that we are rolling out over the next months are an important part of that work.”