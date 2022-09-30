Google Update: Text to speech set to get 421 new voices in 67 languages

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google

Google has announced that the tech giant is working towards upgrading its text-to-speech (TTS) by bringing a new Google speech engine. The new update will bring in more clearer and natural voices, compared to the existing Google text-to-speech feature.

Google has stated that they have upgraded all 421 voices in 67 languages with a new voice model and synthesizer.

On the developers' page, Google said: "If you already use TTS and the Speech Services by Google engine, there is nothing to do -- everything will happen behind the scenes as your users will have automatically downloaded the latest update. We have seen a significant side-by-side quality increase with this change, particularly in respect to clarity and naturalness."

"With this upgrade, we will also be changing the default voice in en-US to one that is built using fresher speaker data, which alongside our new stack, results in a drastic improvement. If your users have not selected a system voice, and you rely on system defaults, they will hear a slightly different speaker," it added.

This update will be rolledout to all the 64-bit Android devices through the Google Play Store. The update will react to each user by over the next few weeks, as a part of the Google apk's Speech Services.

