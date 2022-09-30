Friday, September 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google Update: Text to speech set to get 421 new voices in 67 languages

Google Update: Text to speech set to get 421 new voices in 67 languages

Google has announced to bring in the new text-to-speech (TTS) voices to the platfrom which will upgraded all the 421 voices on the platfrom in 67 languages. The new voice model will be reach the users by over next week as a part Speech Service by Google apk.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Updated on: September 30, 2022 16:03 IST
Google
Image Source : GOOGLE Google

Google has announced that the tech giant is working towards upgrading its text-to-speech (TTS) by bringing a new Google speech engine. The new update will bring in more clearer and natural voices, compared to the existing Google text-to-speech feature. ALSO READ: Apple iOS 16.1 beta includes 'Emergency SOS via Satellite' demo: Know how it works

Google has stated that they have upgraded all 421 voices in 67 languages with a new voice model and synthesizer. ALSO READ: Google Search will let you translate the local news directly: Know-how

On the developers' page, Google said: "If you already use TTS and the Speech Services by Google engine, there is nothing to do -- everything will happen behind the scenes as your users will have automatically downloaded the latest update. We have seen a significant side-by-side quality increase with this change, particularly in respect to clarity and naturalness."

"With this upgrade, we will also be changing the default voice in en-US to one that is built using fresher speaker data, which alongside our new stack, results in a drastic improvement. If your users have not selected a system voice, and you rely on system defaults, they will hear a slightly different speaker," it added.

This update will be rolledout to all the 64-bit Android devices through the Google Play Store. The update will react to each user by over the next few weeks, as a part of the Google apk's Speech Services.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Navratri 2022

Top News

Latest News