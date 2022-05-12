Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: GOOGLE TRANSLATE Google Translate supporting Bhojpuri, Sanskrit and more Indian languages now

Google has reportedly updated its language-translation tool and has added 24 new languages to its Google Translate feature. Now, users can translate into more net 133 used languages around withe world which will include Indian regional languages like Bhojpuri, Sanskrit, Assamese and along with other languages.

The Cupertino-based tech giant, Google has further stated and highlighted that over 300 million people globally are using these newly added languages. Also, the company stated that Mizo is another language, which is a Kuki-Chin-Mizo language belonging to the Tibeto-Burman family is spoken by around 800,000 people in the far northeast of India. On the other hand, Lingala is spoken by over 45 million people across Central Africa.

A number of Indigenous languages from America like Guarani, Quechua and Aymara along with an English dialect language Sierra Leonean Krio will also get the Google Translate for the first time ever, said the company.