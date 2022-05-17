Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FREEPIK Google, Samsung working together to help Android developers to sync fitness data between apps

Google and Samsung reportedly are working together to give support to the developer. In the joint effort, both the companies are looking forward to giving an opportunity to the developers to work and sync users' health and fitness data between Android apps and their devices as well to keep up with the track.

The new platform will be called 'Health Connect', which is a platform and API (application programming interface). This platform will be designed for Android app developers only, to securely access users' health data.

With the user’s permission, developers could use a single set of APIs in order to securely access and share the health and fitness data across Google and Android devices, the company stated in a statement.

The tech giant further added, "We're building this new unified platform in collaboration with Samsung to simplify connectivity between apps to foster richer app experiences while also providing centralised privacy controls for users.”