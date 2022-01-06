Google rolls out the first Chrome update in 2022, fixes 37 security bugs

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE CHROME Chrome

In its first big security update for New Year, Google has rolled out 37 fixes for Windows, Mac and Linux and one of which was rated critical.

The Chrome 97.0.4692.71 contains a number of fixes and improvements.

"We would like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel," said Prudhvikumar Bommana of Google Chrome.

The updates will roll out over the coming days/weeks.

"Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven't yet fixed," said Bommana.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) last month issued a 'high severity' warning for Google Chrome Internet browser users.

As per the advisory, several vulnerabilities were found in the Google Chrome browser that could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.

Google released a fix for these vulnerabilities in its latest software update for Chrome.

According to Google, 22 types of security fixes have been given in the latest Chrome browser, which works to increase user privacy.

Google recently updated the Chrome stable channel to 96.0.4664.93 for Windows, Mac and Linux, which is available for all users.