Google Play Store warning: Delete every app from this list for safety These deceptive apps have made their way into the Google Play Store by posing as trustworthy applications, imitating the logos and names of reputable services. Once users install them, they are led to phishing websites that aim to steal their personal information.

There have been numerous incidents where malicious applications on the Google Play Store have targeted Android users. Recently, a new warning has emerged about certain apps posing a significant risk, especially for those utilising cryptocurrency wallets. Given the rampant fraud associated with crypto applications these days, users should exercise caution, as many apps on the Google Play Store could be deceptive. Approximately 20 of these fraudulent apps have caught attention, leading to alerts for users. These apps have infiltrated the Google Play Store by masquerading as legitimate applications, copying the logos and names of trusted services. Once installed, they direct users to phishing websites or display fake screens that solicit their mnemonic phrases.

A mnemonic phrase serves as a secret code; anyone who has it can potentially seize all your crypto assets. According to a recent report by Cyble Research and Intelligence Labs (CRIL), more than 20 dangerous cryptocurrency wallet apps have been discovered on the Google Play Store. These apps can completely compromise user accounts by stealing vital wallet recovery information.

Here’s the list of the identified apps:

Pancake Swap

Suiet Wallet

Hyperliquid

Raydium

BullX Crypto

OpenOcean Exchange

Meteora Exchange

SushiSwap

Harvest Finance blog

Do this immediately:

First, delete these apps from your phone.

Only enter your wallet recovery phrase in official apps.

Download applications solely from the official website or trusted sources.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) for added security.

Regularly monitor your wallet activity.

How to delete these apps:

Go to Settings, then Apps.

Select the suspicious app and tap Uninstall.

If you're unable to uninstall:

Navigate to Settings > Security > Device admin apps and disable access for the app.

