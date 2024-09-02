Google Play Store to introduce auto-open feature for Apps: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Google Play Store to introduce auto-open feature for Apps

Google Play Store is expected to introduce a new ‘auto-open’ feature on the platform, which will automatically launch apps, just right after they are installed on Android smartphones. According to a recent report, this new function will aim at streamlining the user experience by eliminating the need to manually search for and open newly installed apps.

Android Authority report first unveiled the news, in collaboration with tipster Assemble Debug, which suggests that an official announcement could be on the horizon. The auto-open feature was earlier spotted in a test phase in an earlier release of the Google Play Store back in June (2024).

It was discovered during an APK teardown of the Google Play Store app version 42.5.15 and is not yet available to the general public.

How will the Auto-Open feature work?

As demonstrated in a video published by Android Authority, once an app is installed from the Google Play Store on the smartphone, a 5-second countdown timer will appear in the notification drawer ahead of the app which will automatically open.

Users will be able to start this functionality via a new “Automatically open after install” option located beneath the “Install” button on the Play Store.

The feature will further give users the flexibility to disable it if they prefer to manually open apps after installation. This addition is expected to be rolled out to all Android users soon, enhancing the convenience of the app installation process.

Simultaneous downloads are now available on the Google Play Store

Furthermore, to the auto-open feature, the Google Play Store has also introduced the ability to download and update up to three apps simultaneously on Android smartphones. This update has been built on a previous feature which got launched in April 2024, which enables two concurrent downloads, that significantly speed up the app update process.

While Google has not yet officially announced these features, many Android users in the nation have already reported access to them. When updating multiple apps, users will be able to see three apps downloading or updating simultaneously, with the others remaining in a “Pending” status until the initial downloads are completed.

These new features are part of Google’s ongoing efforts to improve the user experience on Android devices, making the app installation and update processes faster and more efficient. Keep an eye out for official announcements from Google as these features are expected to become widely available soon.

