Google Pixel Watch to get 3 years of software updates: Know-more

Google has recently launched a new smartwatch named- Pixel Watch which was launched a week back in the company’s annual hardware event. The new Pixel Watch is available in nine countries and has been priced at $349 which is around Rs 28,735. The company has recently announced that the device will get at least three years of updates.

Google has stated that the new Pixel Watch is powered by Wear OS which will get almost three years of updates to its software. The update will start to roll out from time to time, and the smartwatch will be available from the Google Store in the USA.

The company has further stated that the first-generation Pixel Watch will get guaranteed software updates till October 2025. Google also informed us that the update will include security patches and features.

On the support page, Google said: "Google Pixel Watch will get updates for at least three years from when the device first became available on the Google Store in the US. Software updates include Google Pixel Watch security updates, and may include feature drops and other software updates.”

About Google Pixel Watch: Specifications

The smartwatch will come with a circular 3D domed glass dial and the body of the dial has been made of stainless steel. The smartwatch comes with a digital crown-like button which could be used for accessing several apps and other features.

The Pixel Watch claimed to have a battery which can last for up to 24 hours and supports fast charging- which is capable to charge the device by up to 50% in 30 minutes time.

The wearable further features an Emergency SOS feature where users can save the number of some trusted contact. The smartwatch also introduces the fall detection feature but it will only launch by the next year. For health tracking, the smartwatch features an ECG app on the Pixel Watch which could be detected signs of Atrial Fibrillation (A-Fib).

The water-resistant Pixel Watch comes with 32GB of internal storage and the company has stated that the Fitbit experience has been completely redesigned for the new Google Pixel Watch. On the fitness front, the smartwatch will feature around 40 exercise modes, and it will feature an in-built GPS and another feature called Active Zone Minutes.

When will we get the Google Pixel Watch in India?

It has been stated that Google Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet in not arriving in India any time soon, stated the spokesperson of Google at the briefing event on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro which was scheduled last Friday ( Oct 7). Hence, India will have to wait for the device.

