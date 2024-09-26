Google Pixel gets an exciting new feature for temperature measurements: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Google Pixel

Google’s Pixel 9 Pro series and Pixel 8 Pro are set to enhance their Thermometer app with a groundbreaking feature that may simplify the temperature measurement process. According to a recent report, an APK teardown has revealed plans for an automatic material detection capability, utilizing the temperature sensor embedded in these devices.

Thermometer App: What’s new?

The report from Android Authority, in collaboration with tipster AssembleDebug, indicates that the updated Thermometer app (version 1.0.676362763) is testing this innovative feature. At present, Pixel users must manually select the material type- which could be food, beverages, various metals and fabrics- before measuring temperature.

However, the new functionality could eliminate this step, which automatically identifies the material before measurement using advanced TensorFlow Lite models.

Optional manual selection is still available

While the new feature aims at streamlining the process, the users may still have the option to manually select the material if they prefer. Strings of code referencing this capability were found in the teardown, although activation on devices has yet to be confirmed.

Understanding APK teardowns and features

It’s essential to note that APK teardowns often reveal features still in development. Not all features discovered will necessarily be included in the final public release, as developers regularly test a variety of functionalities.

Expanded capabilities: Body temperature measurement

In addition to the material detection feature, Google has recently introduced the ability to measure body temperature on supported Pixel smartphones for users in Europe. This feature complements the existing object temperature measurement functionality within the Thermometer app.

Users could integrate their Fitbit devices to log and track temperature readings seamlessly.

As Google continues to innovate, Pixel users can look forward to more advanced functionalities that blend convenience with cutting-edge technology.

