Google Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy S23 will be priced under Rs 40,000 during Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024

Image Source : FLIPKART Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024

Flipkart is all set to host its Big Billion Days Sale 2024 on its platform. The sale will start from September 27 for all users. Flipkart Plus members will get early access to the sale 24 hours prior, on September 26. During the sale, interested buyers can expect impressive discounts on a wide range of products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and smart TVs. In addition to this, the sale will offer attractive discounts on the Google Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S23. Here are all the details you need to know.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024 smartphone discounts

The Flipkart mobile app is currently teasing discounted prices for several smartphones. For instance, the Google Pixel 8, which normally sells for Rs. 75,999, will be available for under Rs. 40,000. The Samsung Galaxy S23, typically priced at Rs. 89,999, will also be available for under Rs. 40,000. However, the final prices have not been disclosed yet.

In addition, the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, usually priced at Rs. 79,999, is expected to be available for under Rs. 30,000. The performance-oriented Poco X6 Pro 5G is also anticipated to be priced at under Rs. 20,000.

The sale prices for other smartphones have not been disclosed yet, but Flipkart has confirmed that they will offer discounts on the CMF Phone 1, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco M6 Plus, Vivo T3X, Infinix Note 40 Pro, and more. In addition to the platform-specific discounts, buyers can also take advantage of extra bank offers. Customers using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards will receive a 10 percent instant discount on their purchases. Moreover, those making transactions with Flipkart UPI can enjoy discounts of up to Rs. 50.

