Google Pixel 7 gets massive 48 percent discount after company promises support till Android 18

Google has made a big cut in the price of its Pixel 7 smartphone. In terms of look and design, this smartphone gives tough competition to many flagship smartphones. The tech giant has also just made an exciting announcement that gives these smartphones a new lease on life. They have decided to extend the software support for these devices. Now, these smartphones will receive five years of operating system and security updates, starting from when they were first sold in the US. Before this change, they were only promised three years of updates.

If you want to buy a powerful camera centric smartphone under Rs 30,000, then you can go for Google Pixel 7 smartphone. The company has given a powerful camera setup of 50MP which gives you strong performance in the segment. Flipkart is currently offering impressive offers on this smartphone to interested buyers.

Google Pixel 7 128GB discount

Google Pixel 7 is currently listed on Flipkart at a price of Rs 59,999. This price is for its 128GB variant. The e-commerce website is currently offering a discount of 48 percent to interested buyers. With this offer, you can buy it for just Rs 30,999. Meaning, you can directly save Rs 29,000 in the offer.

However, you can buy it for less than Rs 30,999 because bank and exchange offers are also available. In ICICI Bank Credit Card Transactions, Flipkart is offering an instant exchange offer of Rs 2000 to customers. Apart from this, you are getting 5 percent unlimited cashback in Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. If you are able to take advantage of all the offers, then you can buy a Google Pixel 7 phone at a very low price.

Google Pixel 7 specifications

The Google Pixel 7 features a glass back panel with a premium aluminum frame and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It is equipped with a 6.3-inch AMOLED display that offers a peak brightness of 1400 nits and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The device comes with Android 13 pre-installed, with the option to upgrade to Android 15.

The smartphone is powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor and is available with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The rear camera setup includes dual cameras with 50 and 12 megapixels, while the front camera is 10.8 megapixels, suitable for selfies and video calls. Color options include Obsidian, Lemongrass, and Snow. The battery capacity is 4355mAh, supporting 20W fast charging.

