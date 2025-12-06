Google Pixel 10 gets Rs 14,000 price cut during year-end sale: Find out where to buy The Google Pixel 10, Google's latest flagship, is now available at its lowest-ever price during the Flipkart sale, offering savings of thousands of rupees off its launch cost.

New Delhi:

The Google Pixel 10 has received a significant price cut during the Flipkart Year-End Sale, which began today and runs from December 5 to December 10th. This flagship phone, along with many other products, is now available for thousands of rupees less than its launch price, supplemented by attractive bank discounts and exchange offers.

Google Pixel 10 offers and pricing

The Google Pixel 10, which comes in a single storage variant (12GB RAM and 256GB storage) and was originally launched at Rs 79,999, can now be purchased for Rs 72,999 during the sale.

HDFC Bank Discount: Customers using HDFC Bank cards are eligible for an additional discount of Rs 7,000.

Other Bank Discount: Purchases made with other bank cards will receive a 5 per cent discount, up to Rs 4,000.

Exchange Offer: An exchange discount of up to Rs 68,050 is available when trading in an old phone.

Google Pixel 10 features

The Google Pixel 10 is a premium device boasting the following specifications:

Display: A 6.3-inch Acuta OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a peak brightness of 3000 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 2.

Processor and Storage: It is powered by the Tensor G5 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Battery and Charging: The phone includes a 4,970mAh battery and supports 30W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Camera System: Rear: A triple camera setup featuring a 48MP main wide-angle camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8MP telephoto camera. Front: A 10.5MP camera is available for selfies and video calling.

Other Features: It runs on the Android 16 operating system, offers one physical and one eSIM option, and comes with IP68 water and dustproof protection. Security is handled by an in-display fingerprint sensor.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 15R key features revealed ahead of launch; largest battery confirmed