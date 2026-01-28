Google Photos gets Gemini AI: Edit your photos using voice commands on Android Google Photos has introduced a Gemini-powered AI feature that lets users edit photos using simple voice or text commands. The new tool is rolling out to Android users in India.

New Delhi:

Google Photos has received a new Gemini-powered AI feature that allows users to edit their personal photos using voice or text commands. Google announced the rollout through its official X handle. With Gemini integration, users can now edit photos based on their preferences without manually navigating complex editing tools.

These AI-powered features support multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Bengali, and Gujarati, along with English. The new Google Photos capabilities will be available on Android devices running Android 8.0 or higher with at least 4GB of RAM.

The tech giant said the new AI-powered editing experience is designed to simplify photo editing and make advanced tools more accessible to users.

Feature available for Android users in select markets

The new Gemini-based editing feature is currently rolling out to Android users. According to Google, only users aged 18 and above can access the feature. The rollout has begun in India, Japan, and Australia.

Edit photos using a single command

To use the new feature in Google Photos, users simply need to say or type “Help me edit”. Once activated, the AI tool automatically begins editing the selected photo.

Users can then provide specific commands describing the changes they want, and the AI will carry out the edits accordingly.

Three AI-powered editing features explained

Google stated that the new update brings three key AI-powered features to Google Photos:

Conversational photo editing

Users can select a photo and give direct commands to the AI to edit it. The tool responds conversationally and applies the requested changes without requiring manual adjustments.

Personalised AI edits

With personalized editing, users can remove unwanted elements from photos, such as objects or people in group images, simply by issuing an AI-based command. There is no need to access individual editing tools.

Nano Banana integration for advanced transformations

Google has also integrated Nano Banana into Google Photos. This tool enables users to apply various transformations and edit photos in their preferred style using a single command.

