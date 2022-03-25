Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: GOOGLE PAY Google Pay: Step by Step guide for first time users

Everything is going virtual and money transfer is all about wallets and UPI payment modes. People have taken this going cashless quite seriously. Even if I talk about me, I hardly pull out my wallet to pay anywhere, no matter if it's an ice-cream stall, shopping clothes, or nearly anything.

But there are people who are still trying to figure out how to go ahead and start using the app. So we bring to you a step by step guide to use Google pay for the first time- from installation to first transaction.

Go to Google Play store and type ‘Google Pay’ Click to install the app Sign in with your Google Account. Follow the instructions as the app states and accordingly keep proceeding Put your phone number Add a login 4 digit pin Add your bank account to sync your account with the app You can also add a debit or credit card accordingly to the need Once you are done with bank details and logged in to google pay, you will witness a number of icons Scan any QR code

Pay contacts

Pay Phone number

Bank Transfer

Pay to UPI ID

Self Transfer

Pay Bills

Mobile Recharge Also when you click on you initial icons which are placed on the right corner of the app, you’ll find ‘Set up payment method (where you have added the bank details already during login User does have option to add and earn reference points by sending the links to people who are not using google pay

Rewards on Google Pay: This is indeed my favourite. Whenever we transfer some to someone, many-a-times, we get the scratch cards from which we earn various rewards- discount coupons, money, cashback and more. So whatever we do, we get many offers accordingly.

So, these are basic points you must know before you start using the app, and eventually when you start using it more frequently, you will get to know many other features.