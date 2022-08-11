Thursday, August 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google Meet updated with new features post merging with Duo

Google Meet updated with new features post merging with Duo

Google Meet: Over the past few weeks, the company said it has started rolling out these new features to the Duo app, and now, users are beginning to see their app name and icon updated to Google Meet.

Written By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: August 11, 2022 18:59 IST
Google Meet
Image Source : FREEPIK Google Meet

Google Meet:

After announcing that Google has combined two of its video-calling apps -- Duo and Meet -- into a single platform, the tech giant said this upgrade gives everyone access to new features like scheduling and joining meetings, virtual backgrounds, in-meeting chat and more, in addition to your current video calling features.

The company said additional meeting features let users start an instant video call with their entire study group or connect with their colleagues at a recurring scheduled time. Before they join a meeting, they can change their background or apply visual effects.

During the meeting, they will also be able to use in-meeting chat and captions for more ways to participate.

"We are also launching live sharing for Google Meet. Live sharing allows all meeting participants to interact with the content that is being shared," Dave Citron, Director of Product Management, Google Duo and Google Meet, said in a blog post.

"So whether you are co-watching videos on YouTube, curating a playlist on Spotify, taking turns while playing games like Heads Up!, UNO! Mobile or Kahoot! During an ice breaker, everyone will be able to join in on the action," Citron added.

Related Stories
Google Meet ends unlimited video calling for free accounts, limits it to 60mins

Google Meet ends unlimited video calling for free accounts, limits it to 60mins

Google Meet adds new features: Users can now add 25 co-hosts, limit & mute participants

Google Meet adds new features: Users can now add 25 co-hosts, limit & mute participants

New Google Messaging App correctly interprets emoji reactions

New Google Messaging App correctly interprets emoji reactions

Google to merge Meet and Duo for an easy, smarter user experience

Google to merge Meet and Duo for an easy, smarter user experience

Google updates Chromebooks, Google Classroom and Meet to empower teachers and students

Google updates Chromebooks, Google Classroom and Meet to empower teachers and students

Google Meet Update: Now livestream meetings on YouTube- Know how

Google Meet Update: Now livestream meetings on YouTube- Know how

Over the past few weeks, the company said it has started rolling out these new features to the Duo app, and now, users are beginning to see their app name and icon updated to Google Meet.

This upgrade will take place throughout the month across mobile and tablet devices and will come later for other devices. To ensure a smooth transition, keep your app updated to the latest version.

Latest Technology News

India@75

Top News

Latest News